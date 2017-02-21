Boater Rescued After Clinging to Capsized Boat for Hours

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a boater who was missing in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, for more than 12 hours on Tuesday morning.

A 36-year-old man is being treated for severe hypothermia after being rescued while clinging to his capsized boat for hours in the near-freezing waters off of Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to officials.

According to Yarmouth fire and rescue officials, the search effort started when police received a call from the boater's girlfriend around 10 p.m. Monday night where she informed officers her boyfriend had not come home after venturing on the Bass River to test drive a new small, aluminum boat he had bought.

Police searched the Yarmouth boat access parking areas as well as the area along various beaches and the Bass River, while the Coast Guard was called in and responded with a 42-foot rigid hull boat and helicopter.

About two and a half miles from the Bass River in Nantucket Sound, the helicopter's crew spotted an overturned boat and a man, who was wearing a life-jacket, shirt, jeans and sneakers waving to them around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The water was 37 degrees when the Coast Guard crew rescued him, according to officials.

The Coast Guard retrieved the severely hypothermic man and took him back to the Bass River boat ramp, where he was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Dennis and Harwich fire boats assisted in the recovery as well.

The boater, who's name has not been released, told Yarmouth officers he capsized around 3:30 p.m. and clung to the overturned boat until rescuers found him around 4:20 a.m.

"I cannot stress enough the importance of checking the water temperature before going on the water in the winter months," Coast Guard's Operations Specialist Second Class Michelle Crocker said.

The victim was listed in good condition in the intensive care unit.