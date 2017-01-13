Today (Friday): Temperatures fall throughout the day with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Cooler and breezy under mostly sunny skies. Tonight (Friday Night): Clear, cold and breezy with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens. Tomorrow (Saturday): Winter returns with highs only into the mid to upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. (Published 2 hours ago)

The warm air that has been entrenched across the region for the past couple of days is now scoured out of New England after a cold front moved through earlier this morning.

In fact, today’s high temperatures actually occurred between midnight and 2 am. The temperature plummeted nearly 10 degrees in 2.5 hours between 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.!

Noticeably colder air streams south into our area as the day progresses. Sunny skies will be in abundance this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s south to 30s north. Tonight will feature clear skies with a breezy northwest wind, lows in the mid to upper teens.

A strong area of high pressure from Canada settles overhead tomorrow, resulting in continued sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 20s for most with some 30s across southern New England. Temperatures tomorrow will be nearly 30 degrees colder than on Thursday.

There is also the chance of some snow flurries flying across block island and the cape and islands as a weather system skirts offshore. A weak cold front crosses northern New England on Sunday, bringing some clouds and snow showers in the mountains. Later in the day, a reinforcing shot of cold air arrives as a high pressure system from Quebec moves into New England. Temperatures will crest into the low to mid 30s. Looking ahead to the start of the work week and Martin Luther King Day, high pressure crests over New England. Expecting mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s. High pressure shifts offshore on Tuesday as a wave of low pressure and an associated warm front approach the region from the great lakes. Temperatures moderate into the mid to upper 40s south and mid 30s north. Showers and rain move in for Wednesday as developing wave of low pressure passes to the west.

Another day of unseasonably-warm temperatures in the mid to upper 50s is expected. Conditions improve on Thursday as low pressure moves into Canada and its influence on the region diminishes. Highs crest to near 50 degrees south and near 40 north.

