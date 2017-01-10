The Amherst College men's cross country team is on probation after the college found emails of team members making sexual comments about female students.

The school says several people will be suspended and the team will be on probation through the fall of next year.

The student magazine "The Indicator" said some messages referred to women as "meat slabs" or "a walking std."

According to The indicator, the team released a statement that read in part, “There are no words to justify what was said and we are all responsible for the harm inflicted by our team’s comments.”