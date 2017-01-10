College Cross Country Team on Probation for Sexual Email Chain | NECN
College Cross Country Team on Probation for Sexual Email Chain

By Tim Jones

    The Amherst College men's cross country team is on probation after the college found emails of team members making sexual comments about female students. 

    The school says several people will be suspended and the team will be on probation through the fall of next year. 

    The student magazine "The Indicator" said some messages referred to women as "meat slabs" or "a walking std." 

    According to The indicator, the team released a statement that read in part, “There are no words to justify what was said and we are all responsible for the harm inflicted by our team’s comments.” 

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

