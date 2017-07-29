The continuation of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge Construction Project is affecting traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

On Saturday morning, the turnpike was down to one and two lanes in some spots in Boston.

Detour signs were put up overnight to alert drivers which include one lane on the eastbound side and two lanes on the west.

The changes will remain in effect for the next two weekends so work crews can demolish the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge.

In addition to the turnpike changes, the BU Bridge is also shut down from Packards Corner to Kenmore Square.

Officials with MassDOT do not want motorists to take the project lightly.

"Give yourself extra time to reach your destination. Consider using an alternate route or remoding your mode of transportation altogether," said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Public transportation will also be affected. Shuttle buses have replaced the Green Line B Branch on a section of Commonwealth Avenue from Babcock Street to Blandford.

During the week, the turnpike will be back open to two lanes on both sides.

The project is scheduled to last until at least 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.