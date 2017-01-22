People are being told to lock their doors after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in her home in the normally bucolic Vermont town once home to Norman Rockwell, the mid-20th century illustrator of the American ideal.

Police are asking Arlington residents to keep their lights on and report anything suspicious that could help investigators find who is responsible for the death of 81-year-old Helen Jones. Her body was found in her home Jan. 4.

No arrests have been made. Police are releasing few details of what they know about her killing, saying they don't want to compromise their investigation,

Residents attending a local community meeting said they're scared.

Arlington is home to about 2,300 people. Residents hold occasional reunions of people who once posed for Rockwell's paintings.