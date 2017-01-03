Connecticut Among Top States People Move Away From: Study

Connecticut residents are headed out.

At least according to the 2016 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, a household goods mover. According to the study, in 2016 Connecticut ranked fourth on the list of Most Moved from States in 2016, with 60 percent of moves being outbound.

Most of those who left - 45 percent – reported leaving for job reasons.

United Van Lines has been tracking which states people move to and from for 40 years and provides services for everything from local to international moves, the company said.

The most moved from state was New Jersey, followed by Illinois and New York.

In general the Northeast continues to see more people leaving than coming, whereas the Mountain and Pacific West see more moves inbound than outbound.

The most popular moving destination in 2016 was South Dakota, followed by Vermont and Oregon.

For more details, check out the study on the United Van Lines website.