Crash With 18-Wheeler Kills Man, Injures Woman

By Mike Pescaro

    A man is dead and a woman is injured after the Honda they were in collided head-on with an 18-wheeler in Methuen, Massachusetts.

    A man is dead and a woman is injured after a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning in Methuen, Massachusetts.

    Police responded around 8 a.m. to the crash on Riverside Drive at Strathmore Road. A Honda, carrying a man and a woman, collided with a scrap metal truck.

    The truck driver was evaluated but was not injured. The man in the Honda was pronounced dead, and the woman was rushed to a hospital.

    One of the vehicles crossed over the center lane, but police could not say which one.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

