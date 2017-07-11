Crash With 18-Wheeler Kills Man, Injures Woman

A man is dead and a woman is injured after the Honda they were in collided head-on with an 18-wheeler in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Police responded around 8 a.m. to the crash on Riverside Drive at Strathmore Road. A Honda, carrying a man and a woman, collided with a scrap metal truck.

The truck driver was evaluated but was not injured. The man in the Honda was pronounced dead, and the woman was rushed to a hospital.

One of the vehicles crossed over the center lane, but police could not say which one.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.