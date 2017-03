For the second time in under a week, firefighters in Rockland, Massachusetts, responded to a fire at an abandoned building.

The two-alarm fire was located at a building on Reed Street.

Neighboring buildings were evacuated.

The fire chief does hasn't ruled out foul play as a cause.

There is no word on injuries.

Last week a 7-alarm fire tore through an abandoned factory building about a mile away.

More to come.