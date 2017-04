Crews battled a large fire inside a home in Osterville, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Flames broke out around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and eventually reached 3 alarms. Firefighters from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department were still on scene hours later.

Officials are unsure whether the home was vacant but can confirm there was no one inside the home when blaze began.

There were no reports of any injuries.