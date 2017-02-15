Crews Respond to Restaurant Kitchen Fire in Hartford

Firefighters on scene at 693 Park Street after a commercial kitchen fire.

Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant kitchen in Hartford storefront Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said they were notified by a pedestrian of a fire at 693 Park Street around 4:48 a.m. That pedestrian saw smoke and walked down to the fire department, which was just two buildings away, so crews were able to respond quickly.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Capt. Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department said the fire started in the kitchen at Mar Y Tierra restaurant and spread to two other connected storefronts.

As of 5:20 a.m. crews reported the fire was under control, Ortiz confirmed.

No injuries were reported. The fire was contained to the Mar Y Tierra Kitchen, but two other stores sustained smoke damage.

Fire officials are investigating the cause.