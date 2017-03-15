Police Work to Remove Chemical Items at Franklin Home | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Work to Remove Chemical Items at Franklin Home

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Officials are on scene in Franklin, Massachusetts, for a hazmat situation. 

    (Published 21 minutes ago)

    Police are working to remove chemical items of concern at a home in Franklin, Massachusetts.

    Fire officials said they were first called to a home on Stewart Street at 8 a.m. for a medical emergency. It was when crews were on seen that they observed the items that raised concerns.

    Following an investigation, crews sought the help of Massachusetts State Police and the Fire Marshal’s office who are now working to remove the items at the home.

    It's unclear exactly what the chemical items are but officials said there is no danger to any neighbors or the public at this time.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices