Police are working to remove chemical items of concern at a home in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said they were first called to a home on Stewart Street at 8 a.m. for a medical emergency. It was when crews were on seen that they observed the items that raised concerns.

Following an investigation, crews sought the help of Massachusetts State Police and the Fire Marshal’s office who are now working to remove the items at the home.

It's unclear exactly what the chemical items are but officials said there is no danger to any neighbors or the public at this time.