Boston College student and softball player Tatiana Cortez was cheered on during her Sunday game by more than 100 police officers. Although it was Senior Day, Cortez's father - a Houston police officer - couldn't attend the game because he was shot in the line of duty this past February. Local officers made it a point to attend this game while Ronny Cortez recouperates in a Texas hospital.

More than 100 police officers lined the Boston College Softball field to support BC standout Tatiana Cortez.

It was Senior Day and her father, Ronny, a Houston Police Officer, was in the hospital recovering after being shot in the line-of-duty.

"Seeing all of them out here, I lost it," said Cortez. "I got emotional. I started crying. It was more of a happy cry."

In late February, Cortez's father was searching for a burglary suspect when he was shot several times along with another officer.

"It was comforting to know all of these people have my back," said Cortez. "Even though my dad can't be here, but he's watching somewhere."

Sunday was also dubbed "Back the Blue Day" at the field. Cortez wore a blue ribbon in her hair to show support for police departments across the country.

"We didn't really know what the turnout was going to be, but we knew it was going to be a good one," said Boston College Softball Head Coach Ashley Obrest. "I'm just really happy for their whole family."

At the end of the third inning, the family was presented a check for $2,000 from the Boston College Police Association.

"I want to thank every single police officer," said Tatiana's mother Sheri. "The blue family is long and we feel it."

In the bottom of the final inning, BC was down by one run with a runner on first.

Cortez stepped up to the plate and smashed a home run to win the game.

"That felt amazing," said Cortez. "For it to be Back the Blue Day and everything. That felt awesome."

According to Sheri Cortez, her husband had a stroke during his recover last Wednesday.

Two bullets are still lodged in his body and the family is not sure yet how that will affect his long term rehabilitation.