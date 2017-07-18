The burning body of an adult male was found on the side of a road in Attleboro, Massachusetts.
Attleboro police say the body was discovered at 3 a.m. Tuesday on Prescott Street, along a wooded section of the street.
The body appeared to have been placed on the side of the road. Officials thought it was a brush fire before realizing it was a burning body.
Officials are treating the incident as a homicide.
No further details were immediately available.
