The burning body of an adult male was found on the side of a road in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Attleboro police say the body was discovered at 3 a.m. Tuesday on Prescott Street, along a wooded section of the street.

The body appeared to have been placed on the side of the road. Officials thought it was a brush fire before realizing it was a burning body.

Officials are treating the incident as a homicide.

No further details were immediately available.