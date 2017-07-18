Burning Dead Body Discovered on Side of Attleboro, Mass. Road | NECN
Burning Dead Body Discovered on Side of Attleboro, Mass. Road

By Tim Jones

    (Published 35 minutes ago)

    The burning body of an adult male was found on the side of a road in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

    Attleboro police say the body was discovered at 3 a.m. Tuesday on Prescott Street, along a wooded section of the street.

    The body appeared to have been placed on the side of the road. Officials thought it was a brush fire before realizing it was a burning body.

    Officials are treating the incident as a homicide.

    No further details were immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

