Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2K Tip at Waffle House | NECN
BREAKING: 
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for MA, CT
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2K Tip at Waffle House

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2K Tip at Waffle House
    Donnie Wahlberg - Facebook

    Famous Bostonian Donnie Wahlberg wanted to treat the staff of a Waffle House like royalty, so he left a $2,000 tip.

    The actor and New Kids on the Block singer posted a photo to his Facebook page early Thursday morning from his stop at the Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    He wrote, "My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars-- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!"

    He included a picture of the $82.60 bill, including the $2,000 tip.

    Published 52 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices