Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2K Tip at Waffle House

Famous Bostonian Donnie Wahlberg wanted to treat the staff of a Waffle House like royalty, so he left a $2,000 tip.

The actor and New Kids on the Block singer posted a photo to his Facebook page early Thursday morning from his stop at the Waffle House in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He wrote, "My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars-- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!"

He included a picture of the $82.60 bill, including the $2,000 tip.