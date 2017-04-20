Fire officials are issuing a warning after a charging drone battery caught fire, damaging a homeowner's pool table in Groveland, Massachusetts.

Groveland fire Chief Robert Lay said his department responded to a local home last week after a drone's battery that was plugged in charging on top of a pool table overheated, causing the table to catch fire.

Smoke detectors alerted the residents, and damage was contained to the room where it started. There were no injuries.

Lay said his department has encountered similar fires and carbon monoxide incidents in recent years stemming from charging batteries.

"Residents should be aware that these types of incidents are not uncommon. Any type of battery, whether it's in a drone, toy, or even a cell phone, creates heat and if they're on a combustible surface, they can cause a fire," he said.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services offers the following tips to prevent these types of incidents: