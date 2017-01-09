PD: Drunken Driver Crashes into Police Cruiser

Edward Lukas was charged with OUI after an accident in Willington on Sunday, according to state police.

A Willington man is accused of driving drunk and causing an accident when his vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a police cruiser, state police said.

According to police, Edward Lukas, 60, was driving on Route 32 near Ademec Road in Willington Sunday afternoon when he crossed the center line and hit a police cruiser traveling the opposite directions. The occupants of the other car suffered minor injuries.

Police said Lukas admitted to drinking alcohol before the accident and had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

Lukas was charged with operating under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast for conditions, failure to drive in proper lane, and failure to carry registration/insurance identification. He was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.