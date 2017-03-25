Dueling Trump Rallies in Boston

The city of Boston was home to two protests on Saturday both centered on Donald Trump, but each taking a very different side.

Supporters of Donald Trump gathered for the Make America Great Again rally, proudly displaying their approval of and commitment to the President. Saturday’s even was just one of many pro-Trump rallies held around the country.

“We are the silent majority, and we are just tired of President Trump always getting bullied. He’s always being told he is being racist and trying to divide America. This country has been divided for many, many years,” said Salem native and Trump supporter Mark Van Gordon.

“We are here to show that we are not racists, we are not islamophobic, we aren’t bigots,” added Kelly McHuth of Auburn.

The group was eager to show their support after President Trump’s decision to pull the bill designed to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“I think he rushed into it,” says Van Gordon. “Health care is very complicated.”

McHuth agreed saying, “I would rather someone say you know what, it’s not going to work, it’s not what they want, let’s figure it out than saying no. He’s working with the people.”

After marching from the North End, McHuth, Van Gordon, and the other Trump supporters came face to face with an anti-Trump group on Boston Common. Although separated by a line of police, tension remained.

The groups were able to remain civil and end the day without any incidents.