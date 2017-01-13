Elderly Woman Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Car in Stop & Shop Parking Lot

An elderly woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in a Stop & Shop parking lot Thursday, according to Madison police.

Police said the 84-year-old woman was hit around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the store, located at 128 Samson Rock Road. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver did stay on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police remained on scene for several hours for investigation and shoppers had to navigate around police tape as they came for groceries.

The South Central Regional Traffic Unit and Madison police are investigating the crash.

Police said there have been several incidents involving pedestrians recently and drivers need to be more aware.

“Everyone just needs to slow down and pay attention. Everyone is going to get where they need to get. They just need to slow down to get there," said Madison Police Capt. Joseph Race.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the accident should call Madison police at 203-245-2721.