A 79-year-old Florida woman has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday in Needham, Massachusetts.

The driver, a 70-year-old woman, did not stop after hitting the victim, continuing to her Needham home, police say. Another witness followed her in a car.

The crash took place at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Oakland Avenue around 5:20 p.m. The victim, a woman from Port Richey, Florida, was in the crosswalk at the time.

The woman conscious when she was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately clear.

Police are speaking with the driver, but no charges have been announced.

Stay with necn and NBC Boston as this story develops.