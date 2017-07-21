FOUND: Police Locate Car in Connection With Undisclosed 'Incident' | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

FOUND: Police Locate Car in Connection With Undisclosed 'Incident'

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FOUND: Police Locate Car in Connection With Undisclosed 'Incident'

    Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, have located a vehicle and occupants in connection with an undisclosed 'incident' that happened at the Pheasant Lane Mall on Friday.

    Police have not clarified the nature of the incident.

    Nashua Police requested the public's help, Friday afternoon, in locating a black 2006 Infinity FX. Police said in a press release that they needed "to check the well-being of the occupants."

    The vehicle was located Friday evening.

    The incident remains under investigation. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices