Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, have located a vehicle and occupants in connection with an undisclosed 'incident' that happened at the Pheasant Lane Mall on Friday.

Police have not clarified the nature of the incident.

Nashua Police requested the public's help, Friday afternoon, in locating a black 2006 Infinity FX. Police said in a press release that they needed "to check the well-being of the occupants."

The vehicle was located Friday evening.

The incident remains under investigation.