Fall-Like Weather Coming Early

By Jackie Layer

    Today (Thursday): Sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s. Overnight Thursday Night: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Friday: Partly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

    Thursday will bring another mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures into the upper 70s south, lows 70s north. Then, it’s a fall preview for Friday with highs into the lower 70s for most of New England under partly sunny skies.

    A few spotty showers are possible along a frontal passage in areas closest to the Canadian border, otherwise the streak of dry weather continues all the way through the weekend.

    On one of the last weekends of the summer, it will feel more fall-like, but at least both weekend days are filled with sunshine and highs into the 70s. Next week, we are in for a gradual warm-up with highs by Thursday and Friday near 80. With the uptick in temperatures by the end of next week, that will be the next best chance for rain in the extended forecast.

    As far as the tropics forecast, Harvey is back after weakening over the Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical Depression Harvey is likely to strengthen back into a Tropical Storm over the warm gulf waters and slide northwestward, approaching the Texas coast late Friday.

    In terms of rainfall, 10 to 15” of rainfall is expected with a few isolated locations over 20” along the Texas gulf coast and the western Louisiana coastline through Tuesday. Stay tuned for the very latest weather updates by downloading the necn / NBC Boston app.

