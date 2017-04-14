Families Head to Circus for Last Time

After 146 years, the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus is bidding a final farewell to fans.

The Greatest Show on Earth will be entertaining kids of all ages for the final time in Worcester, Massachusetts, this weekend as the Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus begins to wrap up its farewell tour next month.

Ringling clowns Brian and Stevey tried to put on a happy face for our cameras, despite the end of the show's 146 year run.

"Greatest Show on Earth" To End

"Of course it's sad that the show will no longer be around after a couple weeks," Brian said. "But it's also pretty cool because this is history."

"Every time we step on the floor, we know there's thousands of people having their last moments with this very historic circus," Stevey added.

At the DCU Center, families were buying tickets Friday to enjoy one last circus experience.

"Because I love the circus," explained 6-year-old Sebastian Megron.

"Our teacher said it was going to be the last day and I was like, 'awwww,'" added 7-year-old Jennalise Rodriguez.

"It's sad to see them go, because it's a tradition that we do every year," said her mom, Dana Rodriguez. "I don't know what we're going to do now."

Known for its high-flying acrobatics, awesome animal stunts, and entertaining show, the circus faced increasing backlash from animal activists over its treatment of elephants.

When the elephants retired last year, ticket sales declined, making the show unsustainable.

"It's not the same without the elephants," said Michael Terzian of Worcester.

There are shows throughout the weekend at the DCU Center in Worcester, then it moves on to New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The final Ringling Bros. show is May 21 in New York.