Police: Man Dead After Being Hit By Stolen Pickup

Family and friends are mourning the death of a Waterford man who was killed after someone fleeing with stolen pick-up truck from state troopers crashed into the 22-year-old and his friend.

Loved ones of the man who died in the crash, Deion Pittman, 22, said it’s almost impossible to look at the pictures of what happened. What’s even harder is coping with this loss.

“A good young man, fine young man. He was an athlete, very smart and bright. Loving. He was Deion. He was always Deion,” said Kenneth McBryde, Pastor of Christ Church of God & Family Center.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Gold Star Highway and Kings Highway on Thursday after police tried stopping 27-year-old Valery Labossiere, who was driving of the stolen vehicle. Labossiere slammed into Pittman and his friend driving the car, Taylor Marie Wilkinson.

McBryde said Pittman just passed the police exam, was recently baptized and was known for his sports successes when he attended Waterford High School.

But his life was cut short.

“I cried for 20 minutes. My wife and I both, because he was like our child,” McBryde said.

State Police said Labossiere was going 97 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone on Interstate 95. A trooper tried to pull him over but said Labossiere kept driving, blew through a red light at the intersection of Gold Star Highway and Kings Highway, and crashed into the car Wilkinson was driving. Pittman was in the passenger seat.

Poquonnock Bridge firefighters said they had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Wilkinson and Pittman from the car. Pittman was taken by Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Wilkson remains at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

“A life was taken way too short. It’s senseless,” said family friend Cheryl Aekins, attends church with the Pittman family.

Family and friends are now turning to their faith to cope with the loss. Pittman had wings tattooed across his back and his loved one see it as a sign.

“He got his wings now, flying high,” Aekins said.

Photo credit: NBC Connecticut

Labossiere is facing several charges, including first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle, sixth-degree larceny, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in a pursuit and operation of a vehicle without a license.