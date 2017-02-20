The friends and family of a woman who was killed over the weekend in Dorchester after a night out with her friends is speaking out.

Cusandra Webb's family said she was with her cousin Brianna Smith on Saturday night at a bar in Brighton.

Beatrice Allen, Smith's sister, was also out with them. She said they were on the way home when there was a disagreement about who should be driving.

"Everything just happened so suddenly," said Beatrice Allen.

She said at some point on Massachusetts Avenue, Webb got out of the car.

"By running, she already fell trying to get into the car so no one can drive any more. That’s what happened. She fell - she was already down," said Smith's mom, Kimberly Allen.

Police said a cab on the road could not avoid hitting Webb and struck her.

"Two cars went around - we’re all screaming at this cab like, 'stop', took over my cousin like speed bump," said Beatrice Allen.

Webb, a 29-year-old mother of two, was taken to Boston Medical Center where she died on Sunday night from her injuries.

Smith was charged with assault and battery and operating under the influence of alcohol.

"She knows our cousin is gone and the fact that she thinks people are blaming her is wrong," said Beatrice Allen.

Police said that cab driver will not be charged.

Webb's brother George said his family is heartbroken over the tragedy.

"We’re gonna miss her, miss her a lot," said Webb. "She was very proud of her two young children - proud mother. Proud individual."