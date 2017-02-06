Fans gathered at Gillette Stadium to greet the New England Patriots as they returned home from Houston after their Super Bowl victory on Monday afternoon.

The team flew into Logan International Airport after 4 p.m. before boarding buses to take them to Foxboro. A huge crowd gathered outside Gillette to welcome the team home.

Patriots players were scheduled to hold a media availability in the locker room on Monday evening.

A Patriots victory parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will start in Back Bay at Boylston and Dalton streets before turning onto Tremont Street and winding its way to City Hall. There is a chance of rain or snow during the parade.

The Patriots comeback in Sunday night's game will go down in sports history after they pulled themselves back from a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to eke out a 34-28 win. It was the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

It was the Patriots' fifth championship, and quarterback Tom Brady won his fourth MVP award. He now has the most Super Bowl rings of any quarterback.

Before leaving Houston, Brady accepted the Super Bowl MVP trophy from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday morning, a moment many Patriots fans had been anxiously awaiting after Goodell suspended Brady for the first four games of this season as a result of the "Deflategate" saga.