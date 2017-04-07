Father Sentenced 15-30 Years After Children Found Covered in Feces | NECN
Father Sentenced 15-30 Years After Children Found Covered in Feces

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Manchester Police Department

    A New Hampshire father whose children were found by police covered in feces has been sentenced to at least 15 years behind bars.

    Manchester police say James Grenier was sentenced on Friday for his involvement in a child endangerment incident back in November 2016.

    Officials say Grenier's children, a 2-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, were found in such horrible conditions in an apartment on Quinn Street that the defendant was sentenced to two consecutive 10-20 years sentences, which means he may serve up to 30 years.

    Grenier's wife, 27-year-old Samantha Grenier, was also arrested and charged. She's due in court in May.

    Their children are currently in the state's custody.

