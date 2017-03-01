Father Struck by SUV in Brockton Dies From Injuries

A father has died from his injuries after he and his son were both struck by an SUV Sunday night in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred at 680 Centre St., near the Signature Healthcare facility. According to the Brockton police, the young child and his father were leaving the Wizards Duel game store when they were hit by an orange Hyundai Tucson SUV.

Both were transported to a local hospital in Boston. The child suffered lesser injuries and is expected to recover.

The father, identified as 48-year-old Hiep Huynh, passed away Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV stopped and waited for help to arrive.

The incident is under investigation, but police will not say if the driver will be charged.