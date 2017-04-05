Fire Breaks Out at Home in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the department received a call around 2 a.m. from a resident of 15 Main Boulevard in Shrewsbury explaining that there was a fire in the wall of their home.

Once on scene, crews found a smoke condition in the interior and smoke coming from the attic.

Once all residents were safely out of the home, crews began to extinguish the fire.

They later learned the fire had started in a wall and had extended to the attic.

A large area of the interior ceiling was removed in order to extinguish the fire.

Officials determined the fire to be accidental and electrical.

There were no injuries and damage is estimated to be $60,000.