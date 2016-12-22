Firefighter Treated After Fall Through Floor in 3-Alarm Fire

A firefighter is safe after a fall through a floor during a 3-alarm fire triggered a mayday call. (Published 1 minute ago)

A mayday call was issued Thursday night when a firefighter fell through a floor while battling a 3-alarm fire in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Crews responded to the blaze at 11 Ashton Place, an apartment building with dozens of units. All residents got out safely.

The firefighter got out of the building and was treated after falling through the third floor and onto the second. He is doing well.

According to Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon, explosions could be heard at the fire scene. He says that was most likely from appliances in the building, such as refrigerators with freon or gas stoves.

Officials have not named a cause.