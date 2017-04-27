Authorities are revealing the reason a Massachusetts Catholic high school administrator was fired from his job this week.

A spokesperson for Lawrence's Central Catholic High School said an allegation was made last week by a member of the class of 2008 that he was drugged and raped in 2006 by school administrator Andrew Nikonchuk, who was fired by the school on Wednesday.

Officials say the alleged incident, which is being investigated by the Middlesex district attorney's office and Lowell police, did not happen on school property.

On Wednesday school officials said Nikonchuk was fired because "he had violated the school's policies pertaining to appropriate social boundaries between students and faculty."

No other accusers have come forward, the school's spokesperson added on Thursday.

Nikonchuk, a 1998 graduate of the school, was originally hired as a science teacher and promoted a few years ago to director of curriculum and instruction, as well as a liaison to the boys' ice hockey team.

"It's really messed up, kind of makes you uncomfortable - makes you super uncomfortable," CCHS junior Georgia Brox said.

We have tried to contact Nikonchuk, but we were unsuccessful in reaching him.