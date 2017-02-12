Firefighter Injured After 6 Buses Catch Fire in Boston | NECN
Firefighter Injured After 6 Buses Catch Fire in Boston

The buses caught fire early Sunday morning

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Boston Fire Department

    Six buses caught fire in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Sunday morning, injuring one firefighter.

    According to the Boston Fire Department, crews responded to Boston Road Service and Charters located at 54R Walter Street in Hyde Park for the 2-alarm fire.

    One firefighter was treated and transported by Boston EMS with a back injury but has since been released.

    All six buses were destroyed in the fire.

    The Boston Fire Chief estimates the damage at $600,000.

    Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

