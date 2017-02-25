The first Amazon store on the East Coast opened on Saturday in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Online retailer Amazon started as a bookstore exclusive to the internet and later branched out into selling other goods. Now, the company has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Massachusetts.

According to the Boston Globe, the Amazon bookstore opened on Saturday at the Legacy Place mall in Dedham. This is the store’s first retailer on the East Coast; the other physical Amazon stores are in Seattle and San Diego.

The Boston Globe also reports the company is considering another location at Lynnfield’s MarketStreet mall that would open in late 2017.