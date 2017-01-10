A worker was hospitalized Tuesday after the forklift he was operating slid down a hill and 10 feet off of a retaining wall in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at a work site on Ox Bow Road.

Fire officials said the forklift tipped over onto the 38-year-old worker, causing him injuries to his pelvis and legs.

The worker was taken by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment.

OSHA has been called in to investigate the incident.