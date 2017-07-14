Former Dem House Speaker Mark Eves Enters Governor's Race

Former Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves has become the seventh person to throw his hat into the Maine governor's race.

Eves announced his candidacy Thursday night on his Facebook page from a backyard family barbecue at his home in North Berwick.

Eves served eight years in the Maine House, including two terms as speaker. His tenure was marked by face-offs with Republican Gov. Paul LePage, whom Eves unsuccessfully pushed to impeach. A federal judge dismissed Eves' lawsuit accusing LePage of using threats to withhold state funding to force a charter school operator to rescind a job offer to Eves.

He is a family therapist who is executive director of Woodfords Family Services in Westbrook.

LePage cannot seek re-election because of term limits.