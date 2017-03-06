Former Maine State Rep. Reported Missing | NECN
Former Maine State Rep. Reported Missing

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    Winslow Police Department
    Former Maine State Rep. Susan Morissette

    A former Maine state representative has been reported missing.

    Winslow police say Susan Morisette, 47, left her home Saturday around 1:30 p.m. to meet a friend in Waterville, but never returned home and is not answering her phone.

    Police say she was driving her white Jeep Cherokee with Maine license plate 444RX.

    Winslow police also tell necn that Maine state police have taken over the investigation.

    Anyone with information on Morisette's whereabouts is asked to call state police.

    Morisette served from 2009 to 2012 in the state's legislature.

