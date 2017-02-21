Freezing Start, Cloudy Day Before Temps Rise

Overnight Tuesday Night: Cloudy with chance of a shower north, lows in the 30s.

After a freezing start we have sunshine this morning, clouds return during the afternoon, high temperature in the low 40s.

Wind is light and variable. Mostly cloudy overnight tonight with possible rain showers south, or some snow flurries in the north.

Temperatures holding in the 30s to lower 40s. A warmer mix of clouds and sunshine is here for tomorrow with a high temperature warming to the 40s north and 50s south.

Low-pressure passing to our north Thursday may bring a few clouds, but it also brings wind from the southwest pushing the temperature to near record warmth, high in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front may bring cooler air to parts of Maine and eastern Massachusetts on Friday, otherwise we continue on the warm side with record warmth again possible, in the 60s, cooler at the shore.

A more significant front arrives on Saturday with rain showers, possibly a period of steady moderate to heavy rain during the afternoon, highs on Saturday in the 50s.

Colder weather comes in on Sunday with a chance of a little bit of snow in the mountains, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds, breezy with a high temperature in the 40s south, and 30s north.

After that there are signs that more seasonal weather could come in for the last day of February and to begin March, perhaps a wintry mix returns to New England next week.