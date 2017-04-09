From Winter to Summer

Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs in the 60s. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s and 40s. Monday: Partly cloudy, warm. Highs in the 70s.

Temperatures Sunday outperformed what we were forecasting for the day. The high temperature in Boston was 65° and the forecast was for 61°. This bodes well for our warm forecast over the next couple of days. We’ll see highs in the 70s on Monday and 80s by Tuesday.

It appears a record will be set in Boston on Tuesday. The old record of 78° was set back in 1955; we’re going for a high temperature of 80°. Across northern New England the snow cover will hold the temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sox are back in town and the weather is AMAZING for the game. I’m forecasting perfect weather (not because I’m going to the game – ha!). First pitch temperature in the low 70s and 60s by the both of the 9th.

Showers are possible late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. It doesn’t look like we will get much rain, but up to ¼” is possible. Most rivers and streams will have had the chance to recede, so I don’t think there will be any flooding.

Although we’ve had our fair share of rain, the breezy conditions will help dry out the ground. There is a heightened brush and wildfire risk over the next couple of days.