A funeral home in Norwood, Massachusetts, is under investigation over allegations that staff members buried the wrong body.

According to the Division of Professional Licensure, the Board of Registration of Funeral Directors and Embalmers are investigating after they received a report that the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home allegedly put the wrong body out for viewing and then buried the wrong body.

State officials said an investigation has been going on for about a week regarding the possible mix-up and another visit to the funeral home will be made Wednesday to gather more information.

Residents who live in the area said they hope the mistake didn't happen.

"That's very unfortunate for both the families," said Curtis Berry, of Norwood. "That's a very important job to take care of that. Sadly they messed up and hopefully it doesn't happen again, you know?"

NBC Boston has reached out to the owner and funeral director but has not yet heard back from him.