Celtics Bring Gordon Hayward to Fenway Park

NBA free agent Gordon Hayward and his wife Robyn made a visit to Fenway Park on Sunday morning.

A three-minute video aired on the Jumbotron that included players like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant talking about playing in Boston. The video culminated with a personalized message from David Ortiz.

ESPN reporter Chris Forsberg tweeted, "Celtics-themed video emphasizing what it's like to play in Boston airing on Jumbotron at Fenway."

Hayward averaged 21.9 point per game last season, and is being courted by multiple teams.



