Celtics Bring Gordon Hayward to Fenway Park

NBA free agent Gordon Hayward and his wife Robyn made a visit to Fenway Park on Sunday morning.
A three-minute video aired on the Jumbotron that included players like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant talking about playing in Boston. The video culminated with a personalized message from David Ortiz.
ESPN reporter Chris Forsberg tweeted, "Celtics-themed video emphasizing what it's like to play in Boston airing on Jumbotron at Fenway."
Hayward averaged 21.9 point per game last season, and is being courted by multiple teams.
Published at 10:11 PM EDT on Jul 2, 2017 | Updated at 10:57 PM EDT on Jul 2, 2017