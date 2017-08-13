Green Line Normalcy Delayed to Mid-Week

In a move expected by Bostonians used to delays, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MASSDOT) announced on Sunday afternoon that bus shuttles will continue to replace trolleys on the Green Line B trains through mid-week. Bus route detours will also continue.

The Commonwealth Avenue and Boston University bridges will also continue to be closed to private vehicles until mid-week. According to the MBTA, “final work related activities such as placing rail and grout taking longer than expected.”

“Weather permitting,” MassDOT said, “trolleys and private motor vehicles will be able to use the area of the bridge by the middle of the upcoming week.” Recent rain was blamed for delay in pouring concrete on portions of the bridge deck.

Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said, “Work crews will be letting the concrete that is being poured later this weekend and early next week cure, and will also be taking advantage of this schedule to conduct work on the MBTA Green Line B rail, sidewalks, curbing, and carrying out other finishing work that is scheduled to continue into the following weeks. This has been a full team effort and decision by MassDOT engineers, MBTA personnel, as well as the contractor and project team, and we are working to complete our operations as efficiently as possible.”

Travel is not impacted on I-90 near Boston. All four lanes in each direction will continue to flow in Allston.