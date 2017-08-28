Rhode Island native and Boston University graduate Raul Lopez came up to Boston for his bachelor party, but could not get back to Houston, where his bride is stuck in a soccer stadium, for the wedding.

Groom Cannot Get to Houston for Wedding

The groom is stuck in Boston. The bride is stuck in a soccer stadium in Houston. And their wedding, scheduled for the weekend in Texas, is now off.

"There's not going to be a wedding," said Ednita Rosado.

Raul Lopez, a Rhode Island native and graduate of Boston University, came up for his bachelor party. But he can't get back to Houston.

"Flights keep being canceled," said Lopez. "I was hoping today, looks like I won't be leaving till Wednesday."

Meanwhile in Texas, Rosado went to the airport to pick up Lopez's mother on Friday. Everything was fine, until they tried to return home.

"We made it one block and it was just water," said Rosado.

Rosado and her soon-to-be mother-in-law ended up spending two nights in gas stations. They eventually found safety at a soccer stadium where a cousin works, and they remained stranded there Monday.

Rosado is now reaching out to friends and family to cancel the wedding, with two years of plans down the drain. The venue told them to postpone.

"Very disappointing," said Rosado. "It's sad, I wish it didn't happen. There's nothing we can do, it's Mother Nature."

As for the wedding, the venue has given the couple a set of dates to choose from over the next six months.