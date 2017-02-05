Man Arrested After Toddler Brought to Hospital With Burns

A Rocky Hill man has been arrested after a toddler was brought to the hospital with serious burns Saturday morning, according to police.

According to authorities, the Rocky Hill fire Marshal’s office was alerted after a two-year-old was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with serious burns, originally reported to as being caused by an electrical fire.

Rocky Hill police and fire departments were also alerted and said they responded to the Cold Springs Road apartment and to the hospital to investigate.

According to police, during the investigation, detectives learned statements and evidence taken from witnesses, the apartment and the hospital were inconsistent.

Police said the investigation led them to the last adult to have contact with the toddler, and resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Michael Shamel Davis.

Police did not elaborate on Davis's relationship with the child.

David is charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment in the second degree, interfering with police, tampering with evidence, arson in the third degree and issuing a false statement. He is being held on $100,000 bond and is due in New Britain Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 6.

Police said the incident is under investigation by the department’s criminal investigation unit, the fire marshal’s office and DCF. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Rocky Hill Police Department at 860-258-7640.