Spa Owner Charged with Prostitution

The owner of a Hamden day spa faces criminal charges after an undercover sting operation uncovered prostitution at her business, according to Hamden police.

Jianwei Zhang, 55, of Randolph, Mass. is the owner of the Kismet Spa at 2375 Whitney Avenue. According to police, Zhang was arrested after an undercover operation by the Hamden Police Department Street Interdiction Team and the Ethics and Integrity Unit.

The spa was operating across the street from town hall and the police department

Zhang was arrested Friday and charged with prostitution and permitting prostitution. She was released on a $2,500 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.