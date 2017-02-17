Haverhill Police Officer Arrested for OUI | NECN
Haverhill Police Officer Arrested for OUI

Police arrested Francis C. Rogers, 60, of Haverhill for OUI 2nd offense

By Rob Michaelson

    A Haverhill police officer was arrested on Thursday after allegedly hitting two vehicles while driving under the influence.

    Police responded to 125 South Main St. in Haverhill, Massachusetts around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a car striking two parked vehicles.

    Police arrested Francis C. Rogers, 60, of Haverhill for OUI 2nd offense.

    Rogers was booked at the Haverhill Police Department and released on bail.

    He will be be arraigned at Haverhill District Court on Friday.

    Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago
