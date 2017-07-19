Hazy, Hot and Humid This Week

Hazy, hot and humid for the next couple of days ahead.

We are expecting a mostly sunny day with highs reaching into the upper 80s to low 90s away from the coast, mid 80s across the North Country. Another hot and humid day Thursday with an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through across New England.

Highs again reach well into the upper 80s south and low to mid 80s north. Less humid air works into the region on Friday behind cold front as it stalls across southern New England.

Expecting an overall dry day on Friday with highs cresting into the upper 80s. As we look ahead to the weekend, a few rounds of atmospheric energy passing overhead will bring increased threats of showers and thunderstorms.

Another frontal boundary moves Saturday and Sunday but becomes hung up and stalls across southern New England as it interacts with dominant Bermuda High to our southeast.

Temperatures cool down a bit compared to the week from later this week with highs reaching into the low to mid 80s across the south and mid 70s across the north.

The stalled cold front returns north as a warm front on Sunday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area with highs cresting into the low 80s. Slightly cooler temperatures next week!