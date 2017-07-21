Heat Wave Continues Today

A weak area of high-pressure crosses New England today, with it we get one more day of heat and humidity, this is the 3rd or 4th (depending on location) consecutive day of 90 degree air.

Under mostly sunny skies the temperature should reach 90 to 95° in southern New England and 80s to near 90° north. There's still a slight chance for a shower thunderstorm especially near the Canadian border. Wind should be mostly from the west to 10 to 20 mph.

Slightly less humid and cooler air moves in overnight and tomorrow.

It looks like tomorrow is the pick of the week. Highs should reach the 80s before clouds increase and showers arrive by evening.

Interactive Track the Storm With Our Live Radar

An energized wave of low pressure on a significant weather front may generate heavy rain at times tomorrow night and into early Sunday. There is that possibility for localized flash flooding by sunrise Sunday. If things go well the rain could move out for a decent Sunday, but clouds and showers may linger, temperatures will be more comfortable in the 70s.

That weather front it's going to stall over us with more periods of rain possible Sunday night and Monday, and maybe even into Tuesday with temperatures remaining on the cooler side mostly in the 70s.

Brighter and drier weather should arrive from Canada on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures getting back to near 80°.