A heavy police presence was reported Tuesday night in a rural area of Rochester, Massachusetts, after police say shots were fired.

According to the Plymouth Country District Attorney's Office, officers arrived to an area of Braley Hill Road just before 7 p.m.

Since then, a medical examiner arrived to the scene.

Authorities however, would not disclose any other details.

Check back for updates.