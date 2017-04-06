Heavy Rains Today, Impacting the Evening Commute

Today (Thursday): An Early Warning Weather Alert this afternoon for waves of downpours & thunder causing localized flooding. Highs in the 40s, 50s south. Wind gusts to 50 mph in Southeast MA.

An Early Warning Weather Alert is in effect this afternoon through the evening for waves of downpours and localized flooding.

Low pressure approaches New England today, returning heavy rainfall to the region. Showers increase in coverage this afternoon before heavier bands move in for the afternoon and evening. Minor river flooding is forecasted at several locations. Expecting a widespread 0.75” to 1.50” inches of precipitation with a few locations receiving 2.00”+ when all is said and done this evening. At this time, heavy downpours appear likely to impact the evening commute. This may result in urban and poor drainage street flooding. Highs today will reach into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees south and mid 40s north.

Heavy rains taper to shower later tonight as best moisture shifts offshore. Stronger winds may mix down to the surface tonight as the low pressure spins over Upstate New York. Lows will be in the mid 40s south and mid 30s north.

Dreary, cool weather on tap for Friday as storm system spins overhead. Drizzle and showers will persist throughout the day. Wet snowflakes may fall on the western slopes of higher terrain. Highs will range from the upper 40s north to low to mid 50s south.

Low pressure finally moves north of the region on Saturday, ushering drier weather into New England for the weekend. Improving skies are in the forecast for the Susan G. Komen New England Race for the Cure. The race starts at 9:00 am at the Massachusetts Department of Conversation and Recreation’s Carson Beach in Boston. Highs will reach into the mid 50s south and low to mid 40s north.

A warm front will trek across the region on Sunday, ushering in above-normal warmth. Some showers may develop along the front as it is moving through. Otherwise, expecting sunny skies with highs crest well into the upper 50s and low 60s. A high pressure centered over the Carolinas will continue to push warmer air into next week.

On Monday, partly cloudy skies prevail with temperatures reaching well into the 60s across New England. Tuesday brings continued warmth with highs reaching into the 70s with a few locations reaching the upper 70s across interior southern New England.

Hello Spring!

Warm rain showers may move in during the day on Wednesday.

More details are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.