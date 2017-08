The clogged commute on the Massachusetts Turnpike is happening much sooner than expected Thursday morning as work on the Comm. Ave. Bridge continues.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic can be seen on the eastbound lanes due to lane closures.

The lane reductions began on Friday as part of the Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project.

Lanes on the Mass. Pike are scheduled to re-open on August 7, and the entire project is expected to conclude on August 14.