Hundreds Expected at Free Speech Rally on Boston Common

At least a thousand people are expected to attend a free speech rally on Boston Common next Saturday, a week after violent clashes broke out between white nationalists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One woman was killed when a man plowed a car into the crowd and dozens more were injured, prompting a federal civil rights investigation.

Given what happened Saturday in Virginia, city leaders in Boston are concerned about potential violence for the upcoming rally.

The rally organizer who would only give his first name of Steven, said his group is not connected to the groups responsible for yesterday's violence down south. He said they are not white supremacists and are only interested in free speech.

"We aren't in any way associated with what happened in Virginia," said Steven. "We are strongly, strongly against violence in any way shape or form."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also weighed in following a rally Saturday night on Boston Common, where hundreds of people turned out in solidarity for the victims in Charlottesville.

"I know we probably can't stop it because of free speech but they're spewing hate. We don't need that right now in this country," Walsh said of what happened in Virginia.

Boston Police said they will be developing security plans ahead of next Saturday's free-speech rally on the common. The group held a similar rally back in May.